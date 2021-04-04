Man dies after powered paraglider crashes in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man died Saturday night after his powered paraglider crashed in a field in Boulder County.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Boulder County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a powered paraglider crash in a field north of Arapahoe Road and North 119th Street in unincorporated Boulder County.

The adult male pilot was found unresponsive and was the only occupant. Medical personnel attempted to save the man’s life, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police will not say who the man was until his next of kin is notified.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. Based on witnesses who observed the crash, it did not appear the powered paraglider had any equipment malfunctions, according to the sheriff’s office.