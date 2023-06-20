DENVER (KDVR) — A man died after falling out of his boat as it entered rapids just past the Royal Gorge Bridge on the Arkansas River.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday during a three-boat commercial trip. Several passengers fell out of a boat when it entered the Boat Eater Rapid.

All passengers were pulled out of the water by other boats on the trip, but CPW said a 60-year-old was unresponsive. A guide pulled a boat to shore and began CPR until an emergency vehicle arrived.

The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area park manager, noting the victim was wearing a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device as well as a helmet.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

According to CPW, this is the 12th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023.

Previous deaths on the Arkansas

Just four days prior, a 41-year-old man died while riding an inner tube on the Arkansas River near Buena Vista.

Witnesses told CPW the man entered Buena Vista whitewater park on an inner tube and was seen in distress a short time later.

On June 9, a father of 13 drowned while saving his children during a white water rafting incident.

CPW reminds people recreating on and in the water to be aware of the dangers before doing so. Excessive snowmelt has increased the velocity of flow on many of Colorado’s rivers.