Man dies after falling into Gross Reservoir in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after falling into Gross Reservoir in Boulder County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 12:30 p.m., its communication center was notified that a man fell into the water at the reservoir and was unresponsive.

The 50-year-old victim and a friend were fishing on the south side of the reservoir when the friend heard a splash.

“He went over and found the unresponsive victim in the water. The reporting party started CPR and rescuers joined in this effort upon arrival,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

A number of agencies assisted the sheriff’s office in the incident.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The man’s name has not been publicly released.