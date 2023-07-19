DENVER (KDVR) — A man died after witnesses say he fell while climbing at Rock Park in Castle Rock.

The Town of Castle Rock said fire rescue crews were called to the park at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses at the Rock Park told crews they saw a man fall while climbing. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue located the man who had died from his injuries.

Castle Rock police are investigating. It is not known what factors led to the man’s fall.

According to the Town of Castle Rock Parks and Recreation, visitors can climb the historic landmark from which the town gets its namesake. Hikers can use a looped, single-track trial to reach the base of the rock and see panoramic views of downtown Castle Rock.

Parks and recreation does warn visitors to be cautious as the trail has uneven terrain. While the climb is short it is steep. Visitors should also watch for the possibility of falling rocks and rockslides.