Man dies after fall from the Second Flatiron in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Rescue crews were unable to revive a man who fell from the Second Flatiron in Boulder County on Friday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a call at 8:45 a.m about someone severely injured after a fall from the Second Flatiron. City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers arrived about 9:22 a.m., additional crews assisted and pronounced the man deceased at 9:45 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The climber’s body was taken from the trail by volunteers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, the sheriff’s office reported.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim. The official cause of death has not been released.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response (AMR), and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office were involved in the rescue.