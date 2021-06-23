Man dies after crashing in parking lot at Aurora gas station

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police say a man was killed in a crash on Tuesday about 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station located at 15291 East Hampden Avenue.

The 62-year-old driver may have experienced a medical episode while driving eastbound on East Hampden Avenue toward South Chambers Road, investigators suggest.

The white 1993 Chevy Van crossed over into westbound lanes of traffic, onto the North sidewalk striking an RTD bus bench, then into the Circle K gas station parking lot. The van ran into gas pumps which caused the gas pumps to hit a parked Jeep with a person inside, police said.

The person in the Jeep was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call Aurora Police at 303-739-7000.