Man dies after crash on 6th Avenue in Denver (CDOT)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on eastbound 6th Avenue at the offramp to Interstate 25 before 3:45 a.m.

DPD said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Police said one of the occupants of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.