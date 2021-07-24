Man dies after commercial raft flips on difficult part of Arkansas River

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a man died after a commercial raft he was in flipped on a difficult part of the Arkansas River Saturday.

CPW rangers from the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area responded to a 911 call about an incident near the Numbers, a steep and rocky 5-mile section of the river.

The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area is based in Salida.

Photo is courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The raft is believed to have flipped on rapid No. 5, CPW said. A guide of a commercial rafting company downstream got the man out of the water and performed CPR.

First responders arrived and continued life-saving efforts but emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene, CPW said.

The AHRA is a state park that follows a 152-mile corridor of the Arkansas River just below Leadville to Lake Pueblo State Park.