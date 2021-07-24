Man dies after commercial raft flips on difficult part of Arkansas River

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a man died after a commercial raft he was in flipped on a difficult part of the Arkansas River Saturday.
CPW rangers from the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area responded to a 911 call about an incident near the Numbers, a steep and rocky 5-mile section of the river.
The raft is believed to have flipped on rapid No. 5, CPW said. A guide of a commercial rafting company downstream got the man out of the water and performed CPR.
First responders arrived and continued life-saving efforts but emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene, CPW said.
The AHRA is a state park that follows a 152-mile corridor of the Arkansas River just below Leadville to Lake Pueblo State Park.