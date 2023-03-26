AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 58-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle and ending up wedged under a semi-trailer Saturday night on I-225 in Aurora, police said.

The Aurora Police Department said around 10:50 p.m., the man was driving a Lexus sedan recklessly while southbound on I-225 near the E. Mississippi Avenue exit.

He was driving at a high speed and attempted to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder.

He lost control and drove up the right grass embankment before veering back onto the road and under a semi-trailer, police said.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Southbound I-225 was closed for over six hours following the crash but was reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

APD said this is the tenth traffic-related death in Aurora this year.