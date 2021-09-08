Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened just before midnight on Tuesday.

Aurora officers responded to the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street on a report of person laying on the ground. At the scene, officers saw a 35-year-old man who was suffering from what police described as a significant head injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but the Aurora Police Department said Wednesday the man had died from his injuries.

Police say the man was crossing East Colfax Avenue at North Akron Street when a vehicle struck him. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

Police are looking for a white SUV/minivan, along with a small white sedan (pictured below). The sedan has dark tinted windows and police say it was possibly involved in the crash.

Credit: Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or otherwise have any information related to this incident, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Your tips can remain anonymous and you may still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.