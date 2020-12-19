Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora on Wednesday, police said. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street.

According to APD, a 62-year-old man was crossing Iliff in the westbound lanes when he was hit. A passerby found the man laying in the road and called police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries on Friday.

“At this time there is no information about the suspect vehicle or the driver,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

APD said this is the 35th fatal traffic crash in the city this year.

The man’s name was not released.

