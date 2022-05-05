AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 32-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot on April 22, the Aurora Police Department said.

Noah Kelly Pfister was shot in the area of 13100 E. Kansas Drive, and the shooting caused police to place a brief secure perimeter on nearby schools.

FOX31’s Joshua Short said a mother was at the playground with her 2-year-old when she heard three shots and others nearby also heard three shots.

No suspects are in custody and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact @CrimeStoppersCO.