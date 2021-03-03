Man dies after being shot in Aurora condo complex parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died Wednesday evening after being shot in the parking lot of an Aurora condominium complex, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred about 4:25 p.m. at the Telegraph Hills II Condos, which are located in the 12000 block of East Harvard Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released information about a suspect, but investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once he has been identified and his loved ones have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.