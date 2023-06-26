Denver Skyline at Sunset over Ferril Lake in City Park

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was pronounced dead after police say he was recovered from City Park Lake Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., the Denver Police Department got a call reporting a person in the City Park Lake, according to a tweet from DPD.

Denver Fire Department Water Rescue responded and recovered the man from the water, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said it “appears to be a non-criminal death investigation” and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the man’s name and cause of death.