DENVER (KDVR) — A 36-year-old man died after having an apparent medical event following his arrest, according to the Denver Police Department.

At 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the man called Denver 911 from the area of 1331 Speer Blvd. to report that he was having a heart attack and people were coming to rob him. According to Denver 911, the man sounded agitated and was yelling at the call-taker.

Paramedics respond to help the man

The Denver Fire Department and Denver Health Paramedic Division personnel responded to the scene and found the man. According to DPD, the personnel attempted to render aid, but the man became combative and walked away from the ambulance.

Shortly after walking away, the man allegedly threw a concrete block at the entrance of a building and broke the glass. Denver Police were then dispatched to the scene.

The first DPD officer arrived at 12:14 a.m. According to DPD, the officer located the man and commanded him to keep his hands up. However, the man ran westbound. The officer did not chase the man and instead called for backup.

Man allegedly attacks security guard

Minutes later, at 12:17 a.m., security personnel at a building in the 900 block of W. 14th Avenue called 911 to say that a man had damaged a window of the building.

Two security guards said they attempted to prevent the man from entering and the man reportedly punched and bit one of the guards. The guard struck the man to stop the attack.

At 12:20 a.m., officers arrived at the building. DPD said officers handcuffed the man after a brief struggle and “rolled him onto his side in a recovery position while they did a preliminary search of the man for any weapons.”

Man has difficulty breathing following arrest

The man did not respond to any questions, and DPD said officers noticed the man was having difficulty breathing. The officers called for paramedics and performed CPR when the man stopped breathing.

DPD said multiple doses of Naloxone were administered in case the man was experiencing an opioid-related overdose. However, the Naloxone had no effect.

The man was taken to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. Thursday.

DPD confirmed that three officers were involved. None of the officers used less lethal items or struck the man.

A critical incident investigation is underway. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the manner of death at a later date.