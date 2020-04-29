Man dies after altercation in west Denver; police ask public for help finding suspects

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help finding the person or people involved in a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

On Wednesday, DPD said that on April 8, officers responded to 981 S. Clay St. in the Athmar Park neighborhood on a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found 54-year-old Jeffrey Martinez unresponsive and suffering from head trauma.

Martinez was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and underwent surgery.

“He remained in the hospital for several days and later died as a result of the trauma he had suffered,” DPD said in a statement.

Police said Martinez had been involved in an altercation at the Clay Street location.

“Several witnesses reported multiple people fled the location in a vehicle following the assault,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information.