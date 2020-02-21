Man dies 2 weeks after semi crashes, hits liquor store in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man is dead two weeks after a crash occurred near exit 184 off of Interstate 25 in Castle Rock on February 2.

The Douglas County Coroner said Wayne Evans, 49, died Monday due to injuries sustained from the crash.

A semi tractor with a fully loaded flat-bed trailer going southbound off the exit ramp failed to stop and collided with six other vehicles, pushing many through the intersection.

The semi took two of the cars downhill into a commercial parking lot and hit the back of a liquor store.

All of the occupants of the vehicles were extricated and transported to local hospitals as necessary. CSP says the extrication did take a while.

Seven people were injured in the crash.