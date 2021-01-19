Man dies 2 days after being shot in southwest Denver; suspect at-large

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department announced Tuesday that a man shot on Sunday has died from his injuries.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday near West Alameda Avenue and South Newton Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, DPD said the victim had died.

The man’s age and name have not yet been released.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.