Man dies 2 days after being shot in southwest Denver; suspect at-large

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department announced Tuesday that a man shot on Sunday has died from his injuries.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday near West Alameda Avenue and South Newton Street.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, DPD said the victim had died.
The man’s age and name have not yet been released.
The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.