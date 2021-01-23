Man dead, woman in critical condition following shooting in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Commerce City.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, the shooting was reported at 7:50 a.m. in the 11200 block of East 96th Place.

When officers arrived, they found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

“Commerce City Police Detectives are on scene and continuing to investigate this incident. At this

time, there does not appear to be any immediate threat to the community,” CCPD said in a statement.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Police said no other information regarding the circumstances of the shooting is available.