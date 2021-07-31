Man dead, woman critically injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that killed a man and critically injured a woman on Friday.

Around 12:14 p.m., officers responded to the 18500 block of East Kansas Place on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female near a vehicle in the roadway who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

While officers were on scene tending to the wounded woman, they found a deceased male in the nearby road.

Police say the two victims did know each other.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information about this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.