DENVER (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department said a person was critically injured in a crash Saturday night.

It happened near the 5600 block of Highway 85.

Police said the crash involved a car and a man. Police were not sure if the man was walking with or riding on a bike, but said the bike was lodged in the front of the car.

The man was critically injured, and police said the driver stayed on the scene and police did not suspect impairment.

Highway 85 was closed between the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Highway 85.