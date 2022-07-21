ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man convicted of sexual assault and manslaughter received 64 years to life in prison Thursday.

Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab, 26, was found guilty in May of providing fentanyl that killed a 16-year-old girl at his home, where he also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl that he got drunk.

People that knew Alexis Krzytek who died at Che-Quiab’s hand, spoke at the sentencing on the day after what would have been her 18th birthday.

An Arapahoe County judge issued a sentence of 64 years to life in prison.

How Krzytek died, Che-Quiab’s involvement

Aurora Police responded to Che-Quiab’s apartment on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020, for a 911 call of a possible overdose. People at the home had woken up and found the 16-year-old girl was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators soon found that Che-Quiab and another man had given alcohol, marijuana and fentanyl to a group of underage girls at the home the night before.

“Che-Quiab admitted to police that one of the girls appeared to be suffering from symptoms of overdose, but decided to go to sleep rather than seek medical attention on her behalf,” according to the news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

14-year-old sexually assaulted

The police investigation revealed that Che-Quiab had also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl that he had given “a large quantity of alcohol.” Police found around 300 counterfeit blue M-30 oxycodone pills with fentanyl in them and “several” bricks of heroin, all worth more than $20,000.

Che-Quiab was found guilty of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of sexual assault of a child, and sexual assault (victim under 15).