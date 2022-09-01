Kyree Brown was found guilty of the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. (Photo: Office of the District Attorney)

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, a jury found a 20-year-old man guilty of killing a couple who responded to an online ad to buy a car back in 2020.

According to the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District, 20-year-old Kyree Brown was found guilty of killing Joe and Jossline Roland back on Aug. 14, 2020.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Joe responded to a vehicle for sale listing on the app Letgo and agreed to meet Brown to purchase the car. However, the investigation revealed Brown had used a fake name to advertise the stolen car on the app.

According to the DA, Brown then drove the stolen car to Southlands Mall to meet with Joe and Jossline. The DA said that when Joe noticed issues with the vehicle title, Brown pulled out a gun and demanded the couple hand over the cash they brought to purchase the car.

Brown fired five shots killing both Joe and Jossline.

Brown fled the scene with $3,000 and dumped the stolen car near Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue. He then set the car on fire, according to the DA.

The Rolands left behind five children, all under the age of 19.

“This defendant assumed a fake identity to lure this innocent couple into his snare, pretending to be someone he wasn’t and to sell a car he didn’t own,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Garrik Storgaard said. “He callously ended two innocent lives for a few thousand dollars and his selfish actions created an unjustifiable risk to the community and displayed no regard for the value of human life.”

The jury convicted Brown on the following counts:

Two counts of second-degree murder

Two counts of first-degree murder – felony murder

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Second-degree arson

Three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

Felony theft

Bait advertising

“This cowardly act of violence leaves five children without their parents,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “I think about the back-to-school nights without their parents. The bedtime stories never read. Words just can’t describe what this killer took away. He deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Brown will be sentenced on Nov. 21.