SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Baca County man has been sentenced after he was pulled over in 2021 for a suspected DUI and pinned two police officers against their patrol vehicle.

Russ Ashley, 45, of Pritchett, Colorado was sentenced to 14 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer and one charge of vehicular eluding.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 19, 2021, when Ashley was arrested.

Frisco Police Officers pulled over Ashley after his erratic driving behavior lead them to believe he was driving under the influence. When Ashley pulled over, officers requested he exit his vehicle, but he would not comply.

When one of the officers attempted to open Ashley’s door, he put the car in reverse and pinned two officers against their patrol car that was parked behind Ashley’s.

Ashley reversed with such force that the driver’s side door of his car bent forward.

He then put his car into drive and sped down Main Street at 80 mph. He eventually came to a stop at the 10 Mile Creek Trailhead when he attempted to run and escape up the trail.

Frisco officers pursued Ashley and ultimately arrested him. Both of the pinned officers were treated for leg injuries.

After a search of Ashley’s car, investigators found 7 grams of methamphetamine and small amounts of LSD and heroin. His blood results did indicate he was under the influence of marijuana, amphetamines,

and methamphetamines.

A judge sentenced Ashley to 12 years in prison for the two second-degree assault charges and two years for the vehicular eluding charges for a total of 14 years.

Ashley also received a 30-day jail sentence for failing to register as a Colorado sex offender.