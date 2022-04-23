WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Weld County man has been convicted of more than a dozen drug charges in a major drug trafficking bust.

49-year-old Luke Braziel of Greeley was found guilty of 16 charges for his involvement in a 2019 trafficking operation.

After a week-long trial, Braziel is guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy of controlled substances and two counts of distribution of controlled substances.

The Weld County Drug Task Force began investigating the drug operation in the fall of 2019 with a wiretap investigation.

During the search, authorities discovered Braziel distributed 14 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin into the Greeley community within just one month.

In addition to the Weld County Drug Task Force, the gang unit within the Greeley Police Department aided in the investigation.

A sentencing hearing for Braziel is set for May 23 at 2:30 p.m.