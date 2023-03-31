The paper that said Missing lay on the wooden table. Missing person search concept

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Eagle County are continuing to search for a man who went missing after a fire burned down his cabin.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, a cabin on Frying Pan Road in Basalt was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. Michael Kevin Leese lived in the cabin and has not been seen since a day before the fire started on Saturday.

While deputies investigated the fire, they used cadaver dogs and other tools to dig through the wreckage but found no signs of Leese.

Now, Leese’s whereabouts have shifted to a missing person case. ECSO does not believe foul play is suspected.

Leese is described as:

5 feet, 8 inches tall

Weighs 140 lbs.

Has hazel eyes

Blonde hair

ECSO said Leese has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Leese’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007. Tipsters can remain anonymous.