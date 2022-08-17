THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Thornton are looking for more possible victims after the district attorney charged a man with several counts related to sexual assault and exploitation of a child.

According to the Thornton Police Department, Frank Raymond was charged for related incidents that spanned more than a calendar year between June 2, 2021, and August 12, 2022. According to the department, Raymond is also known as Arya Magi, Seven and Phase Institute.

Raymond has been charged with:

Sexual assault on a child

Sexual assault on a child — pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Four counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Three counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child

According to District Attorney Brian Mason’s Office, Raymond had his Return of Filing of Charges hearing Wednesday afternoon. Another court date has been scheduled.

The Thornton Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have more information on additional victims to reach out to their local law enforcement agency.