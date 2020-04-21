Man charged with murder in stabbing death of woman at Aurora apartment

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman at an Aurora apartment complex, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Marcos Gutierrez, 21, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on April 11, Aurora police officers responded to a 911 call at 1945 N. Peoria St., which is home to the Amber Apartments.

In a fifth-floor apartment, officers found a man and a woman bleeding from stab wounds, Aurora police said.

The woman, 20-year-old Airica May Beaty, was taken to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The man survived.

Gutierrez was advised of his charges Monday. His next hearing is scheduled for July 24 in Adams County District Court.