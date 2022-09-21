LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A missing woman was found dead in South Carolina. A man, who was also reported missing, was found in Colorado and charged with murder.

A missing person case led to the discovery of a body on a South Carolina property Tuesday.

William Loyd Cagle (From Denver Police Department)

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a property at the 7700 block of Neely Ferry Road for a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd). The property is an hour and a half northwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

Deputies said they found a person dead on the property around 9:20 a.m.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Terry Ann Chermak, 49, of Laurens, South Carolina. Chermak died from a single gunshot wound.

Cagle, 48, was arrested Tuesday evening in Denver on a murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office issued a statement saying they had tracked Cagle to a Denver hotel.

U.S. Marshals Service investigators, assisted by Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dept. of Homeland Security’s Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Denver County Sheriff’s Department, and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office set up surveillance at the hotel. Personnel from the units observed Cagle walking back to the hotel, approached him on the sidewalk, and took him into custody without incident just outside the building, officials reported.

Cagle was transported by U.S. Marshals to the Denver Downtown Detention Center where he was booked on the murder and weapons violation warrants. He is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

Police said their investigation resulted in the case being turned over to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.