DENVER (KDVR) — A Thornton Topgolf employee has been charged after he allegedly shot and killed a coworker in the business’ parking lot.

Bryce Holden, 22, of Wheat Ridge, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot on Dec. 23. Victor Salazar-Guarache, 26, of Lakewood was arrested in connection to Holden’s death.

On Friday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Salazar-Guarache. He is charged with:

First-degree murder

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder

Sentence enhancer: Crime of violence

According to an investigation conducted by Thornton police, the suspect and victim both worked as dishwashers at the business. On Dec. 23, Salazar-Guarache punched out from work early at 11:42 p.m.

Salazar-Guarache then went to his car and drove around the parking lot.

At 12:49 a.m., after the Topgolf location closed, Holden and a third coworker left the business and walked toward Holden’s car in the parking lot. According to video and witness statements, Salazar-Guarache was still parked in the lot.

According to the arrest affidavit, as Holden and the third coworker walked through the parking lot, Salazar-Guarache stepped out of his vehicle, took “a shooting stance,” and began firing at Holden and the third coworker.

Salazar-Guarache allegedly fired 12 rounds before re-entering his vehicle and driving away. According to one witness, Salazar-Guarache was laughing as he returned to his vehicle.

Salazar-Guarache was located on Interstate 25 and taken into custody.

His next court appearance is on Jan. 2, 2024.