DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced it had formally filed charges against a man accused of shooting and killing a man inside a vehicle in Commerce City on Monday, Jan. 1.

Angel Lozano, 19, faces one charge of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.

The shooting occurred in the area east of Pelican Ponds Open Space near East 78th Avenue and Dahlia Street early on the morning of Jan. 1.

Police said they believed the suspect and victim knew each other and was not a random incident, identifying Lozano as the suspect.

Lozano turned himself in the evening of Jan. 1, according to police. The Commerce City Police Department also initially reported that Lozano might be having a mental health crisis and could be armed and dangerous.

The victim of this shooting has not been identified.