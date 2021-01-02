Man charged with murder after police find body outside Greeley home

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers found a body outside a Greeley home shortly after midnight Saturday. Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder.

According to the Greeley Police Department, at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a well-being check in the 2300 block of 16th Street. When they arrived, they found a male dead just outside a home.

Officers contacted 23-year-old Rosalio Mancha-Enriquez inside the home. They charged him with first-degree murder.

“The motive behind the homicide is unknown at this time, as is the relationship between the victim and suspect,” GPD said in a statement.

The victim’s age and name have not been released. He will be identified by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Mancha-Enriquez is being held at the Weld County Jail.

Police have not yet provided details as to how the victim was killed.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call GPD Det. Chris Onderlinde at: 970-350-9676.