Man charged with kidnapping for barricading himself inside Denver restaurant for hours

DENVER (KDVR) — A man has been charged with a number of crimes after he allegedly barricaded himself in a restaurant near Union Station, forcing customers and staff to hide for hours.

On Friday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Justin McBride, 46, is charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, failure to leave premises, six counts of menacing, six counts of false imprisonment and two counts of the sentencing-enhancing crime of violence.

On Sunday evening, McBride allegedly entered the Pig and Sprout restaurant with a rifle.

The restaurant is located at the corner of 19th Street and Chestnut Place.

Some people dining and working at the restaurant ran away, while others hid for several hours, the DA’s office said.

“Denver Metro SWAT and hostage negotiators responded and established contact with McBride through cell phones that were left behind by customers. McBride refused to cooperate with commands,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Ultimately, law enforcement entered the restaurant from the second floor and apprehended McBride without incident.”

McBride’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 19.