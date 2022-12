BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested and accused of confronting a Boulder Parks and Recreation employee who was cleaning up trash on Monday at Scott Carpenter Park, according to the Boulder Police Department.

BPD said the employee was 50 feet away from Marius Nunn, 48, when he started cursing at him and pointed a gun at him. The employee ran away and called police.

Nunn was arrested for felony menacing, according to Boulder Police.

There was no threat to public safety, BPD said.