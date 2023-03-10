BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged a man with four counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and is asking other possible victims to come forward.

Justin Whittaker was charged on Feb. 28 for alleged incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2017, the DA’s office said. Whittaker is accused of having sexual contact with several children while they were in his home on Westin Drive in Erie.

The Erie Police Department and DA’s Office believe there may be other victims and/or witnesses to these similar incidents.

“We encourage victims to come forward. Our dedicated Sex Crimes Unit prosecutors and victim advocates are available to assist and support victims,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, contact Detective Shannon Crow with the Erie Police Department at 303-926-2827 or scrow@erieco.gov. To make an anonymous tip, contact crime stoppers at 970-669-6113.

Victims of sexual abuse are asked to please report any incident to their local law enforcement agency or reach out to their local victim advocacy organization for help. Boulder County residents can call MESA at 303-443-7300.