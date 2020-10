This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, a 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests. Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA TV, was being held for investigation of first degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon’s shooting, Denver police said in a social media post. (Denver Police Department via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — New details about the shooting that left one man dead in downtown Denver over the weekend by a contracted security guard for 9NEWS released say the station directed the company the security guard was contracted through not be armed.

The station put out a statement saying the reporters accompanied by the suspected shooter, Matthew Dolloff, were not aware he was armed.