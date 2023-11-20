DENVER (KDVR) — Six months after two people were killed and another was injured in a road rage crash in Boulder County, a man has been charged.

On May 19, Colorado State Patrol troopers were called to a four-car crash on Highway 287 around milepost 322 in Boulder County.

Crash kills 2, injures 1

According to an indictment from the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a maroon Dodge Ram 1500 and a black Camaro crashed in the southbound lanes causing the Camaro to cross the median into the northbound lanes. At that point, a Toyota Tundra crashed into the Camaro.

Bicycles on the back of the Camaro fell off and were hit by a Jeep Cherokee.

According to the indictment, the driver of the Camaro, Daniel Wright, and his front seat passenger, James Jacobson, were killed in the crash. The driver of the Toyota Tundra, Jeffrey Laguna, sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram continued driving and fled the scene.

Investigators find crash motivated by road rage

According to the indictment, after investigators looked at video evidence and interviewed witnesses, they found that the driver of the Dodge Ram had pulled onto the highway median to start an argument with those in the Camaro. The Camaro got back on the highway and began to drive away as normal.

However, the driver of the Dodge Ram pursued the Camaro at a speed of 100 mph, according to the indictment. The driver caught up with the Camaro and “initiated a road rage incident of aggressive driving.”

Several witnesses reported seeing the driver of the Dodge Ram tailgate, brake check, swerve and take swipes at the Camaro. The witnesses also reported the Dodge Ram eventually hit the Camaro.

After the driver of the Dodge Ram allegedly hit the Camaro, witnesses said the Camaro spun out and entered the northbound lanes.

Investigators identify suspect

According to the indictment, the driver never turned himself in and had to be located by law enforcement. He was identified as Earl Garczynski.

Garczynski was called in for a voluntary interview by CSP and denied being involved in the crash. According to troopers, Garczynski’s story changed several times. However, investigators spoke to Garczynski’s friend who had been on the phone with him at the time of the crash and confirmed that he was angry at the Camaro.

“As this indictment explains, it is alleged that the defendant took the lives of two people and seriously injured another in an act of road rage. Then, he tried to get away with it and avoid all responsibility. I want to thank the Colorado State Patrol, District Attorney Investigators, and prosecutors for their hard work on the investigation into this tragic crash. Generally speaking, in any crash that results in a loss of life, it is the specific conduct of the driver that determines what, if any, criminal charges can be filed. That’s why this intensive investigation, along with the cooperation of witnesses, was so important. With this indictment, we can now move forward with holding the person who caused this horrific crash fully responsible,” said District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Garczynski now faces nine charges including first-degree murder and vehicular homicide. He is in custody on a $1 million bond.