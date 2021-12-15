Man charged for assaulting Rocky Mountain National Park ranger with a deadly weapon

A Rocky Mountain National Park ranger and another person were taken to the hospital after exchanging gunfire on Dec. 8, 2021 just outside the Fall River entrance. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday that the man involved with a shooting at Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this month has been charged with assaulting a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon

Daron Marquel Ellis was arrested on Dec. 10 and made his first appearance in federal court on Monday.

The incident happened on Dec. 8 at RMNP. Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 the shots were fired after a ranger stopped a vehicle that troopers had been pursuing. That pursuit was called off about 30 minutes earlier.

According to RMNP, a park ranger encountered two suspects reported in a vehicular pursuit with CSP earlier between the Fall River entrance and visitors center. When the ranger contacted the suspects, the ranger was shot. The ranger was protected by a bulletproof vest and not seriously injured. The ranger returned fire, injuring one suspect.

