DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of human trafficking.

Yuewu Zhao, 53, was arrested and charged with human trafficking for involuntary servitude for his alleged role in a case involving an employee at a massage parlor.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a report of alleged sexual acts being performed at a massage parlor in the 16000 block of S. Golden Road. The tipster told deputies that they believed a masseuse at the parlor may be a victim of human trafficking.

The Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant and found evidence of illegal sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators also uncovered a human trafficking operation in which at least one female masseuse, who was a Chinese citizen, was being coerced into performing labor and sexual acts in exchange for the promise of a green card.

Zhao was arrested for his alleged role in the operation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit said it is providing assistance and support to the victims in this case.