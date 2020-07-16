Man charged after barricading himself in a bathroom in Westminster for several hours

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department announced seven charges have been filed against Terry Robert Medina, 41, in connection to a burglary and barricade incident Monday.

Officers were called to the 13800 block of Osage Street after 11:30 a.m. after a 911 call reported an unknown man entered a home, the resident fled the home when the suspect entered.

Police found Medina barricaded in a bathroom in the home and began over 2 hours of negotiations.

The situation ended with Medina in custody.

The seven charges are; First degree burglary, Second degree criminal trespass, Criminal attempt, Assault in the first degree on a peace officer, Felony menacing, Possession of a weapon by a previous offender and Aggravated motor vehicle theft.