DENVER (KDVR) – An Aurora man has been charged with allegedly threatening Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ life.

According to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Jeromie Rose left two threatening voicemails on June 20.

“I voted for you and you took away the emergency food stamps,” Rose allegedly said in the voicemail. “You’re lucky I don’t put a bullet in your f—— head, ’cause if I had the chance, I would.”

The voicemails did not contain a name, but Colorado State Patrol worked with the Colorado Department of Human Services, the organization that handles food stamps, to identify Rose.

During the investigation, a CSP trooper learned police had been in contact with Rose in the past for similar calls.

FOX31 obtained the arrest affidavit to learn more about the alleged threat. It includes the above quote with four other expletive-laden quotes from two voicemails.

Rose is facing one count of retaliation against an elected official. He is set to appear in court on July 5.