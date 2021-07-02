Man charged after allegedly saying he would ‘shoot it out with officers’ if they didn’t leave his Greeley property

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect in an officer-involved shooting was jailed Wednesday night after being released from the hospital.

The suspect, 57-year-old Randy Eberhardt, is charged with multiple felonies in connection to a disturbance at the Stoneybrook trailer park in north Greeley around 7:44 p.m. on June 14.

Charges include eight counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Greeley police responded to the 400 block of North 35th Avenue on a report of a disturbance and a possible burglary in progress. Once at the scene, officers encountered Eberhardt who was uncooperative with law enforcement, according to the critical incident response team.

Police said the Eberhardt barricaded himself inside his trailer. He told dispatchers he would shoot it out with officers if they didn’t leave his property.

Eberhardt stepped out onto the porch of his trailer with a weapon and pointed it at officers about 8:25 p.m. A Greeley police officer fired a single shot and the Eberhardt retreated into his home.

Greeley police said no one was injured in the initial shooting.

Greeley police said that at around 9:14 p.m., the Eberhardt appeared at the front door of his home brandishing a weapon and an officer-involved shooting took place.

Eberhardt was wounded during the shooting. He was taken by ambulance to North Colorado

Medical Center for treatment.