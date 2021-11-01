Man charged 5 days after allegedly assaulting flight attendant

This man is accused of assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from New York to California on Oct. 27, 2021. (Credit: KDVR viewer)

DENVER (KDVR) — Five days after a flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver, the man accused of assaulting a flight attendant has been charged.

The Department of Justice says 20-year-old Brian Hsu of Irvine, California, assaulted a flight attendant aboard American Airlines Flight 976 on Oct. 27.

“American Airlines flight 976 with service from New York (JFK) to Santa Ana (SNA) diverted to Denver (DEN) due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed and apprehended the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight attendant was transported to a local hospital, American Airlines said.

Hsu will appear in court in California on Monday.

