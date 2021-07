GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Home surveillance cameras have captured images of someone looking into the windows of homes in Greeley.

Greeley police are asking for help to identify the person seen multiple times in the area of 1st Street and 26th Avenue between the hours of 9:00 P.M. and 12:00 A.M.

Please contact Officer Steward at 970-350-9605 with any information.