WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) –The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man caught on camera carrying a gun and peering into homes and vehicles over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a home off of Weld County Road 398, just east of Keenesburg on Sunday for someone who reportedly went through vehicles that were left unlocked.

You can watch the full security video above.

After checking security cameras, residents noticed a man that had also walked onto their back porch and peered into their windows. The video shows a man carrying a rifle or possibly a shotgun.

The man is described as:

White

Tall and skinny

Scraggly, medium-length brunette hair

Possible tattoo on the upper right arm

Driving a newer single cab white Dodge pickup truck with a flat bed

If you recognize this man, please contact the sheriff’s office at 970-400-4101.

If you have any information about this incident or any other crime, please contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.