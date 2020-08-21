Man caught on camera attempting to break into a bedroom window in Loveland while children slept

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Loveland Police are asking for help identifying a suspect that attempted to break into the bedroom window of sleeping children.

In a Facebook response to a Loveland Police post, a person identified the photo as being at their Peakview apartment in Loveland.

“Yeah…my daughters window is right there and he popped the screen….it was scary.” wrote the poster, identified as Kat Ore.

“Yeah…..he was lucky…my husband caught him in the act because he came out to smoke and the dog went crazy, but he ran off and disappeared…cops came out…couldn’t find him….it was a crazy night. This wasn’t the first time either…the same night he was over here the cops were called for the same thing just few blocks south…he actually got into the window in some little kids room” shared Ore.

Please contact Officer Aaron Stanek at 970-962-2502 ext. 1182 with any information.