Man caught dumping human waste in a high mountain stream in Colorado

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a man was caught dumping bags of human waste from his camp latrine into a high mountain stream.

CPW said wildlife officer Joe Nicholson supervised while the man cleaned up the waste.

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The man has been charged with littering. The man received a court summons where the judge will decide his fine.

“If you’re camping and recreating in Clear Creek County , natural landscapes and waters are NOT your toilet or your personal dump. Pack it in, pack it out,” shared officer Nicholson.

