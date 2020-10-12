Man carrying rifle arrested after hostage situation at popular Denver restaurant

Justin McBride is accused of bringing a gun into a popular Denver restaurant on Oct. 11 and holding several people hostage. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — A man who went into a popular Denver restaurant armed with a rifle was arrested after holding several people hostage.

According to Denver police, 46-year-old Justin McBride went into the Pig and The Sprout restaurant at 19th and Chestnut Place around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and approached the bar.

At the bar, police said McBride opened a gun case and took out the rifle, causing the manager to yell to customers to leave.

Police say that as people were running out, McBride went up to the second floor of the restaurant where people were hiding in an employee locker room.

McBridge allegedly opened the locker room door and pointed the gun in there, but the people inside were able to push the door shut and block it.

Police said after that, McBride blocked the door from the outside. He then used cell phones that had been left by customers to communicate with hostage negotiators but refused to follow their orders.

Eventually SWAT went into the restaurant and arrested McBride. He is charged with false imprisonment and felony menacing.