WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of violently stealing an ice cream truck and kidnapping the driver is facing several charges for the incident.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said on Aug. 6, Daniel Richardson, 46, pulled a gun on an ice cream truck driver in a King Soopers parking lot and forced the driver into the back of the truck.

Police said Richardson drove off in the truck with the driver but eventually let the driver go and ditched the ice cream truck in Denver the same night.

The driver was able to give officers a thorough description of his assailant and the events that took place, and an eyewitness added to the investigation to help police identify Richardson.

When Wheat Ridge police located Richardson, he was already in a Denver jail for other charges and is now facing additional charges of first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and aggravated motor vehicle theft.