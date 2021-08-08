Man calls Aurora police to confess murder

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A man surrendered to Aurora police after he called to report that he had killed a woman.

Jesus Mendoz-Prudente was arrested for first-degree murder after officers located the body of a 34-year-old victim in the area of Noe Road and HIghway 105 in Douglas County.

Mendoz-Prudente had called an Aurora police station around 2:30 p.m. on Friday to report the homicide. Police found the body Saturday.

Mendoz-Prudente told police he had killed the woman Friday morning inside an apartment at 1530 Beeler St. However, police at the time were not able to obtain where the body of the female victim was located.

Investigators from the Aurora Major Crimes/Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate the body.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.